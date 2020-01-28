Cebu City safe from wild animals’ meat that may be source of 2019-nCoV

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) said there are no wild animals’ meat in Cebu City that may carry the feared 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) from Wuhan City, China.

Doctor Jennifer Laurente, the head of the DVMF, told CDN Digital in a phone interview, that the novel coronavirus comes from wild animals’ meat sold in a Wuhan public market, specifically those from bats used for bat soup.

Others that can be sources or carriers are meat from bamboo rats, ostriches, baby crocodiles, and hedghogs.

Meat from these animals are not commonly sold in the public markets in Cebu City, but some of these may be sold in the markets in the provinces, although less likely.

“The public does not need to worry because wild animals’ meat are not sold in Cebu City. Even if there is, the meat inspectors are capable of apprehending such,” said Laurente.

Laurente also said they are now coordinating with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the list of other wild animals that may be carriers of the 2019-nCoV for profiling.

She said the city must still be cautious because any entry of these kinds of meat can jeopardize the safety of the public.

With this, intensified inspections of meat and documents are being implemented in all public markets in Cebu City. Even smaller markets in the mountain barangays are also being monitored.

Laurente urged the public not to panic regarding the 2019-nCoV but should remain vigilant by boosting ones immune system and ensuring the meat they eat are safe. /bmjo