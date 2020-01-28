Busy year ahead for Cebuana gymnast Daniela  Dela Pisa 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The year 2020 will be another full year for Cebuana gymnast Daniela Reggie dela Pisa.

After bagging a gold and two bronze medals in the 30th Southeast Asian Games hosted by the Philippines in December 2019, Dela Pisa is setting her sights on more international tournaments.

First up for the young Cebuana gymnast is the Gracia Cup in Hungary slated to begin February 25, 2020.

According to Darlene dela Pisa, Daniela’s mother and first coach, while waiting for the release of her residency visa for Hungary, the Cebuana is currently training in Malaysia under her Dutch coach Dora Vass.

Darlene said they had to meet in Malaysia because there is no place here in Cebu where Daniella could train properly.

Aside from the competition in Hungary, Dela Pisa will also be gearing for the Asian Gymnastics Championships slated for May in Tokyo, Japan.

Prior to that, Dela Pisa will be competing in the Captain’s Cup, which will be held at the Lapu-Lapu City Hoopsdome this April.

Dela Pisa is also setting her sights on the 2020 Philippine National Games slated in May and one of the World Cup series in July. /bmjo