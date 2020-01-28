CCTO apprehends 222 pedicabs, tricycles in 6 months

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has apprehended a total of 222 trisikads and pedicabs for plying the main thoroughfares of the city from July to December 2019.

The CCTO is still collating the number of apprehensions done in January 2020.

Ronnie Nadera, the spokesperson of the CCTO, said that even before the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has issued a memorandum disallowing pedicabs and tricycles from plying main streets, the CCTO has already been apprehending these vehicles in accordance with the city ordinance banning them in these areas.

Nadera said at least 120 trisikads and 102 pedicabs have been apprehended in the city, most of them in Barangay Ermita around the Carbon Public Market.

“Dinha sa Carbon gyod ang bulk sa mga dakop kay bawal man gyod na sila gawas sa Carbon, once molapas sila sa Magallanes (Street) dakop gyod. Usahay moabot pas Leon Kilat,” said Nadera.

(Most apprehensions were made in the Carbon Market because the pedicabs and trisikads are not allowed beyond the Carbon market. If they go beyond Magallanes Street, they will be apprehended. Sometimes they reach Leon Kilat Street.)

Nadera said the CCTO will continue its operations against these violating tripedaled vehicles because they can cause congestion in the main streets. He reminded the drivers of these vehicles that they are prohibited from driving along primary and secondary streets.

Primary roads include highways such as the Natalio Bacalso Avenue, Osmeña Boulevard, P. Del Rosario Street, General Maxilom Avenue, and its extension, John Paul II Avenue, and Colon Street among others.

Secondary streets include Magallanes Street, Imus Street, M. Velez Street, Leon Kilat Street, and other city streets.

Tripedaled vehicles are only allowed in barangay streets and special areas such as the surrounding streets of the Carbon and Pasil markets.

Beyond these areas, the drivers will be apprehended and their vehicles impounded for a day or until they can pay the fine starting from P1,000. The amount may rise depending on the number of times the driver has violated the ordinance.

Nadera urged the drivers to follow the ordinance and the DILG memorandum to avoid inconvenience and losing a day’s income due to impoundment.

“Warning lang gyod, dili mi mohesitate og dakop gyod. (A warning to the drivers, we will not hesitate to apprehend them),” said Nadera. /rcg