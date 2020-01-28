Region’s poverty incidence drops dramatically

CEBU CITY, Philippines -The poverty incidence in Central Visayas has decreased dramatically, a survey conducted in 2018 by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), showed.

PSA-7 regional director Ariel Florendo said that from 24.7% poverty incidence that was recorded in 2015, the region’s poverty rating decreased to 13.2% in 2018 or a drop of more than 11 percent.

He added that the agency also recorded 242,000 poverty magnitude in 2018, much lower compared to 420,000 poverty magnitude in 2015. Meaning, only 242,000 individuals are suffering from poverty in the region based on the 2015 survey.

PSA assistant national statistician Wilma Guillen revealed that the increase of the income in households is considered one of the major drivers of this development.

According to her, they’ve recorded a hundred percent increase in the number of households whose income has increased in 2019.

Aside from this, they also observed a drastic increase in the wage of workers in the region compared to the increase in the prices of goods and basic commodities.

She added that the result of their survey was based on the bundle of foods that Filipinos usually consume, their price and the total income of a household.

Guillen said that a household in Central Visayas with five members must have an income of not less than P10,705 so that it won’t be classified as poor.

The said amount covers food and non-food items.

National Economic Development Authority (NEDA)-7 regional director Efen Carreon welcomed this development.

“The result is an affirmation that our efforts, both from the government and private sector, have paid off,” Carreon said.

He said that in 2018, NEDA-7 has also recorded a 7.6% increase in the regional economy which he also translated to have contributed to poverty reduction.

Aside from the increase in income, Carreon also said that the implementation of social protection programs such as the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), social pension, Kalahi-CIDSS, among others have also contributed to poverty reduction in the region.

He added that the relative ease in doing business in the region and the free tertiary education has also helped in alleviating the living conditions of every Bisdak. /rcg