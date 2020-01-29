outbrain

Check out these ‘tingbits’ meals with a fancy twist

By: Immae Lachica - CDN Digital | January 29,2020 - 02:54 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines— There’s this Cebuano term used when it’s almost payday and you’re trying to stretch your budget just to get through the remaining days.

It’s called tingbits or tingbitay.

This is usually the time of the month when everyone is trying their best to spend within their means until payday.

One thing that’s usually affected when it’s tingbits are meals.

But does tingbits food have to look cheap?

Well, DeeDee Villegas, a 27-year-old from Mandaue City, doesn’t think so as he came up with a way to show everyone that cheap meals can look exciting.

Villegas shared in his Facebook account some ideas on how simple meals, like Filipino favorite buwad bolinao, can look classy.

“Gourmet is art, and art means INITIALLY as accessible to everyone. So I took things from the common eatery and dirty kitchen, turned them into something first class,” said Villegas.

Check out his creations:

Deep-Fried Dried Anchovies With Red Pepper And A Pinch of Silver Swan Soy Sauce, commonly known as buwad bolinao. | DeeDee Villegas.

 


Bamboo Shoots Wrapped in Traditional Chinese Wrapper Deep Friend in Bambi Oil Garnished With Ombre Pepper. We all know it as ngohiong. | DeeDee Villegas.

Fresh Seaweed Dipped In Fermented Coconut Juice With Red Pepper Topped With Manzanitas Leaf. It’s actually guso. | DeeDee Villegas.


Mixed Vegetables: Baguio Beans And Squash Salad In Secret Sauce Recipe Served With High-End Ganador Rice. The trio of kanon, Baguio beans and pinakbet. | DeeDee Villegas.

Thanks to DeeDee, we now have an idea on how to make tingbits meals look classy. Now try doing this at home and be proud! /bmjo

