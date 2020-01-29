Check out these ‘tingbits’ meals with a fancy twist

CEBU CITY, Philippines— There’s this Cebuano term used when it’s almost payday and you’re trying to stretch your budget just to get through the remaining days.

It’s called tingbits or tingbitay.

This is usually the time of the month when everyone is trying their best to spend within their means until payday.

One thing that’s usually affected when it’s tingbits are meals.

But does tingbits food have to look cheap?

Well, DeeDee Villegas, a 27-year-old from Mandaue City, doesn’t think so as he came up with a way to show everyone that cheap meals can look exciting.

Villegas shared in his Facebook account some ideas on how simple meals, like Filipino favorite buwad bolinao, can look classy.

“Gourmet is art, and art means INITIALLY as accessible to everyone. So I took things from the common eatery and dirty kitchen, turned them into something first class,” said Villegas.

Check out his creations:

Thanks to DeeDee, we now have an idea on how to make tingbits meals look classy. Now try doing this at home and be proud! /bmjo