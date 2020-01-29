HRRACI encourages members to purchase thermal gun to monitor guests against coronavirus

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) has rallied its members to put in place effective precautionary measures in light of the 2019-Novel coronavirus scare.

In a meeting held today, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Cafe Corazon of Bai Hotel, Dr. Shelbay Blanco, head of the Regional Epidemiological Surveillance Unit (RESU) of the Department of Heath-7 addressed the questions from HRRACI members.

“We called this meeting now for our members. We want to educate them on how we practice or how to implement our precautionary measures. This is in co-relation with the Department of Tourism and closely working with DOH,” says Carlo Suarez, president of HRRACI.

Aside from the simple precautionary steps like frequent washing of hands, wearing face masks, and closely monitoring guests with flu-like symptoms, Suarez also advised his colleagues to step up their drive against the possible entry of the virus by purchasing a thermal gun.

“We advise them if they can purchase a thermal gun. Not only for a specific nationality but to all nationalities to be closely monitored” he added.

A thermal gun can help hotels, resorts, restaurants and their other members to closely monitor their guests.

“In Cebu now it is safe, there’s no coronavirus, that’s why we want to share with our members all precautionary measures because we don’t want this virus to come to Cebu because it is very dangerous,” said Suarez. /rcg