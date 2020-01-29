3-year-old child referred to ACR Hospitals cleared of 2019-nCoV infection

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Lapu-Lapu City has remained free of the dreaded 2019 novel coronavirus.

The management of a private hospital that is operating in Barangay Agus in Lapu-Lapu City said that the 3-year-old child, who was referred to them for treatment, was diagnosed to be suffering from pneumonia and not the 2019-nCoV.

In a statement, ACR Hospitals management said they handled the child’s case in accordance with Department of Health (DOH) mandates and international standards.

“Basing on ARC’s established protocols and for such a case, we performed all infection control precautions, necessary screening, and standard diagnostic tests on the child,” said the hospital’s official statement.

Laboratory and radiology results showed that the patient was most likely to be suffering from pneumonia, it added.

The child, who came from a recent travel abroad, was referred to the hospital on January 27 after he complained of fever and cough.

A review of its travel history also showed that the child visited countries that were not listed as among the areas with suspected 2019-ncov cases, thus there was no need to require the patient to undergo swabbing.

“Appropriate medical treatment was administered before the patient opted for hospital discharge,” the statement said.

“The patient was cleared for discharged and was allowed to leave the hospital after coordination with DOH,” it added.

As a precautionary measure, ACR Hospitals is asking Cebuanos to always observe proper hand hygiene and other protocols like covering the mouth when coughing, boosting the immune system by adopting a healthy lifestyle, and seeking immediate medical attention when feeling sick.

Cebuanos are also encouraged to immediately visit ACR Hospitals, the Lapu-Lapu City government and DOH to report suspected 2019-ncov cases in their communities.

“We assure the public that ARC will always be transparent in reporting these cases and we are genuinely committed to the welfare of our patients, employees and the rest of the community here in Mactan. We stay true to our commitment of always being ready to help the public gain access to medical care, providing them with established treatment protocols that are aligned to DOH mandates and medical practices that follow international standards.”