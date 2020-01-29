Signs that you have outgrown your partner

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you ever experienced being in a relationship and all of a sudden you feel that the magic spark was no longer there anymore?

The feeling that you don’t feel the same when you look at them— is a sign that you have outgrown that person.

How do you know that you have slowly lost that certain connection and bond with the person you once thought you’d spend the rest of your life with?

Here are some tangible signs:

You get annoyed easily— you get irritated and annoyed with the things your partner does, even when he or she has done it on a regular basis. You get short tempered just by looking at your partner sitting down or doing things that should not be a surprise to you.

You don’t see an “us” in the future— if you are into a long-term relationship, the future should be part of your usual topics. Some couples would just stare at each other and picture the future together, but if you see nothing of that sort in that person, that’s not a good omen for your relationship.

Wanting to do new things— doing new things is okay, but wanting to try new things with other people is a sign of you wanting to get the old you back, the adventurous and happy you.

Spending time away and it’s okay— usually, couples can’t stand being away from each other even for just a day, but if you noticed that you’ve been away from each other for days and seem to be okay with it, that right there is another red flag for your relationship.

Holding some things back— instead of working on the both of you, you tend to put your needs over and above your partner’s. This means you are holding back and that should not be the case.

If you have been feeling and noticing these things in your relationship, better make a time for you to talk things out.

When we outgrow a person it does not necessarily mean we have to let them go. We can always talk things out and from there, start growing together— again. /rcg