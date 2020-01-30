Avid Kobe fan from Cebu City uses talent to pay tribute to fallen basketball legend

Cebu City, Philippines—Since the tragic death of basketball icon Kobe Bryant, a lot of fans showed their respect to the five-time NBA champion in different ways.

In Facebook alone, there are those who shared their Kobe memorabilia, from shoes, jerseys, basketball cards, shirts, replica championship rings, among others, to honor the basketball player who is considered one of the greatest of all time.

Bryant, together with nine others, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Southern California (early Monday morning, January 27, 2020, Philippine time).

A lot of Kobe fans paid tribute by sharing how the basketball legend, who played all his 20 years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, had an impact in their life, whether they be a basketball player, an athlete, or just an avid basketball fan.

Here in Cebu City, a Kobe fan who is a freelance artist, used his talent to pay tribute to his basketball idol.

Laurence Ravina is making waves online for his mural painting on a basketball court in one of Cebu City’s barangays (villages).

On Thursday, January 30, 2020, CDN Digital caught up with the 21-year-old artist at the San Vicente Gym in barangay Duljo Fatima, where he is painting his Kobe mural.

Ravina told CDN Digital that the mural is actually not done yet as he is planning to make the whole court his canvas.

As of this posting, only Kobe’s image at the center line is done.

“I am also a basketball player like my brothers. We really cried when we learned about the news of the death of our idol Kobe. That’s when I got the idea to paint as a tribute,” Ravina told CDN Digital.

Ravina, who is from the said village, then searched for a place he could use as his canvas.

He didn’t have to look far.

“I looked for a gym for my huge canvas so I can showcase my talent and it’s a good thing that the youth from Duljo supported the idea,” Ravina added.

Ravina bared his plans for the court. The entire floor area will be painted yellow and purple, the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant spent all his colorful NBA career at. There will also be a logo of the Black Mamba, Kobe’s famous nickname, at one of the free throw lines of the court.

The whole project, Ravina said, is expected to be finished within this week.

Ravina, who started this hobby in 2015, also said that expenses for the project came from his own pocket with some help from other basketball fans who use the court in their village.

Aside sa mural painting, Ravina also does portrait charcoal and colored painting. He is also a tattoo artist.

And of course, an avid Kobe fan. /bmjo