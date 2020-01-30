Wuhan coronavirus threat: Governor Degamo places Negros Or. on ‘Red Alert’

DUMAGUETE CITY, NEGROS ORIENTAL, Philippines — Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo has placed the province under “Red Alert” after a Chinese woman, who was positive of coronavirus, was reported to have visited Dumaguete City.

To recall, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III in a press conference today, January 30, 2020, confirmed that a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China who arrived in the country last January 21, 2020 was positive for the novel coronavirus 2019 visited Dumaguete City and Cebu.

In a press statement, Bimbo Miraflor, Provincial information officer, said that as a precautionary measure the governor directed the Provincial Health Office to coordinate with the DOH Central Office to know the personal circumstances of the patient.

“We also contacted DOT (Department of Tourism) Central Visayas through the Provincial Tourism Unit for data pertaining to the arrival and itinerary of the patient while in Dumaguete City and Negros Oriental, “ Miraflor said.

Miraflor said the provincial hospital had isolation rooms for patients with infectious diseases.

“We would like to assure the public that your provincial government is on top of the situation. The provincial leadership appeals to the public for sobriety and cooperation,” he said.

Miraflor said an Infectious Command System had been in place at the Provincial Hospital.

“When the personal circumstances of the patient are known, contact tracing will definitely start that is to check the establishments that the Chinese woman went to and trace individuals she had been in contact with; and adopt the necessary preventive protocol to stop the spread of the virus,” Miraflor said./dbs