Mayor: Group tours from China banned in City of Samal in Mindanao

CAGAYAN DE ORO — The Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) in Davao del Norte banned the entry of all group tour travels from China to their city in the aftermath of the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Igacos City Mayor Al David Uy issued the executive order banning all group tours on Thursday, January 30, 2020, hours after the Department of Health confirmed that a 38-year-old woman, who was confined in Manila, was found positive of the respiratory illness.

The Chinese woman was reported to have visited Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental and Cebu.

Uy said the temporary ban on group tours would be effective on the same day, January 30.

Igacos or Samal became the first Philippine City to temporarily ban Chinese tourists to “to protect its residents from the much-dreaded 2019 novel coronavirus (n-CoV).”

The island of Samal has the world-famous Pearl Farm Resort: Talikud Island and other attractions that cater to tourists.

Last Wednesday, a plane loaded with 79 passengers from Jinjiang, China arrived in Davao City and was cleared by local health officials.

“The order shall take effect immediately and will remain in full force and effect until further advice from the Department of Health and other agencies,” Uy said in the order published at the Igacos Facebook account.

Uy directed the Philippine National Police and the Army Task Force Samal to conduct patrols, checkpoints and “plain-view” inspections on all vehicles passing through the island’s entry points especially at the Samal Ferry Terminal in Kinawitnon, Babak District.

The mayor also directed the police and Army units to deny the entry of all group tours with foreign nationals.

Army Task Force Samal Commander Alex Noel Bravo said Mayor Uy have called a meeting on Friday on how to implement the executive order.

“What we are concerned here are the group tours going on island-hopping in Talikud and other resorts,” Bravo said.

He said most group tours that arrive in Davao City would end up in Samal resorts and islands./dbs