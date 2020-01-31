Jessica Resch elected president of youth group against illegal drugs and terrorism 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Some officers of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) in Central Visayas were elected officers of the Kabataan Kontra Droga at Terorismo (KKDAT) at the headquarters of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Friday morning, January 31, 2020.

Ex-officio councilor, Jessica Resch, the president of SK Federation in Cebu City, was elected president of the KKDAT, a program of the Philippine National Police (PNP) that is meant to get the youth involved in the fight against illegal drugs and terrorism.

The SK Chairman of Siquijor, Brylle Deeiah Tumarong, was elected vice-president.

The election was participated by different SK officers from Central Visayas.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Caballes, head of the Police Community Relations (PCR) of PRO-7, told reporters that the youth holds the key to success in the war against illegal drugs and terrorism.

“Ilang role ani ang pag support sa PNP para ma sugpo nato ang illegal nga droga ug ang terorismo,” said Caballes.

(Their role here is to support the PNP in fighting to end the illegal drug trade and terrorism.)

According to Resch, being elected as one of the officers of the KKDAT gives the youth a chance to be heard and understand the issues of the community.

“It’s an opportunity for the youth to declare that there is a safe space for us together with the PNP,” said Resch.

Along with Resch and Tumarong, other members of the youth from Cebu City, Cebu Province, Bohol and Negros were also elected.

Bayawan City SK Federation President Tristan Gold Torillo was elected treasurer while Patrick Caballes from SK Mandaue City was voted secretary.

The group’s auditor is Maria Sania Fate Cal from Cebu City while the sergeant at arms officers are Christian Victor Bolos III of Bohol SK and Joshua Bryan Sensontic.

The PRO positions were won by Dexter John Auxtereo and Judy Ann Nulla.

All the officers who were elected will represent the PRO-7 in the national summit of KKDAT on February 7, 2020 in Tarlac City. /bmjo