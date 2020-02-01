In Photos: Cebuanos run for Kobe

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fans of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant joined the Run for Kobe held at dawn on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Participants gathered at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) where the run’s starting and finish lines are located.

A board where fans can write their respective messages for Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash together with his daughter, Gigi, and several others, was also placed beside the CCSC race track. / dcb