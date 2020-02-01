outbrain

In Photos: Cebuanos run for Kobe

By: Gerard Vincent Francisco - CDN Digital | February 02,2020 - 06:23 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fans of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant joined the Run for Kobe held at dawn on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Participants gathered at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) where the run’s starting and finish lines are located.

A board where fans can write their respective messages for Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash together with his daughter, Gigi, and several others, was also placed beside the CCSC race track. / dcb

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.