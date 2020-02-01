AirAsia cancels flights between PHL and some cities in China

CEBU CITY, Philippines – AirAsia Philippines, one of the country’s budget airlines, will be canceling several flights between the Philippines and China until March 1, 2020 amid the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV-ARD).

AirAsia Philippines, in a statement released on February 1, 2020, announced they will cancel flights bound for mainland China cities such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Shanghai, and Hong Kong and Macao – the country’s Special Administrative Region (SAR).

“AirAsia is cancelling selected flights between the Philippines and China until 1 March 2020 considering the current health situation. These include flights from Manila and Kalibo to mainland China cities (Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Shanghai), Hong Kong SAR, and Macao SAR,” the statement read.

They added that all affected passengers will be notified through email or text and that they have the option to either move their flight, credit account, or request for a full refund.

“All affected guests will be promptly notified via email or SMS. AirAsia strongly encourages guests to update their contact details using the “My Bookings” feature on airasia.com to ensure that they receive timely notifications. Guests can also check on their flights via the “Flight Status” function on airasia.com website and mobile app,” AirAsia added.

Other airline companies such as Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific have also expressed intentions to reduce or cancel flights between the country and several cities in China. /rcg

