PresyoMerkado: Eat okra for a healthy you

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Start your week right with something healthy like okra!

Orka may be fried, steamed, pickled or even grilled. Healthy na, lami pa!

Also known as lady’s finger, Okra is best for people with diabetes because of its low calories and high fiber content. It helps people with diabetes manage their blood sugar level.

Its high in fiber content has been proven to promote better glycemic control and improve the insulin sensitivity of people with diabetes while it also helps improve digestion and cuts hunger cravings.

This superfood is also rich in potassium, vitamin B and C, folic acid and calcium.

Sa Carbon Public Market sa Cebu City, mapalit ang gwapa ug presko nga okra sa tag P60 ang kilo. / dcb