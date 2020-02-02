Cold, dry February in Cebu – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While temperature is expected to drop to 23 degrees Celsius, chances of rains remain little for Metro Cebu this February.

The same goes for the entire Central and Western Visayas, says the state weather bureau.

Joseph Merlas, a meteorologist at the Mactan Station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said that the love month is expected to have “cold and dry” weather as a result of the Amihan or northeast monsoon.

Merlas said cold winds with less rainfall is a characteristic of the Amihan which now prevails in most parts of the country.

At 4:16 a.m. on Sunday, February 2,2020 , Merlas said said they recorded a minimum temperature at 23.6 degrees Celsius. The lowest for 2020, so far, was at 23.3 degrees Celsius that was felt shortly before 1 a.m. on January 16.

“Based on the latest climate forum, Cebu will have below normal rainfall volume for February,” Merlas said.

The average rainfall volume for February, based on Pagasa’s data, is at about 80 millimeters.

There would also be less chances that the year’s first typhoon will come within the month, Merlas added.

“Sa gawas sa Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), naay cloud clusters far east of Mindanao pero less ang chance nga modevelop into a typhoon,” said Merlas.

(There are cloud clusters outside of PAR, at the far east of Mindanao, but there is little chance that they will develop into a typhoon.) / dcb