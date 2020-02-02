Barili native stabs co-worker for refusing to drink alcohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Alan Binondo, 31, offered a glass of liquor to his co-worker, Arnel Aligato, 25, Saturday night, February 1, 2020.

But Aligato’s refusal to drink irked Binondo, who brought out a kitchen knife and stabbed his co-worker, hitting him on the right side of his waist.

Binondo will now be facing frustrated homicide charge after he was arrested by barangay tanods who were at the nearby public market in Barangay Poblacion in Barili town.

Police Master Sergeant Mark Anthony Fat of the Barili Police Station said that Binondo had already admitted to stabbing Aligato because he was angry and was under the influence of liquor when the incident happened.

Both Binondo and Aligato works for a catering service provider in Barili town located in the southwestern coast of Cebu.

Fat said that Binondo was drinking liquor with two other colleagues around 8 p.m. on Saturday when Aligato arrived at their work area that is located close to the public market in Barangay Poblacion.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Fat said that Binondo offered Aligato a drink but the latter refused saying that he was still headed for work. Aligato is from Sitio Lower Kalubihan, in Barangay Sta. Ana in Barili town.

Irate, Binondo allegedly picked up a knife from a nearby table and stabbed Aligato.

Fat said that Binondo tried to escape but was collared by passing tanods while Aligato was brought to the Barili District Hospital for the treatment of his stab wound.

Aligato was already recuperating from his wound when police last checked on him on Sunday morning.

Fat said they are now waiting for Aligato’s family to visit the police before they file the frustrated homicide case against Binondo. / dcb