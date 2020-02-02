SHS – Ateneo Magis Eagles wins 2020 Cesafi Futsal-Secondary Girls championship crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The SHS – Ateneo Magis Eagles topped the Cesafi Futsal – Secondary Girls leaderboards after dominating their finals matchup against the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 5 – 1, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the USC Gym in Cebu City.

The Magis Eagles were carried by a hat trick from Judy Banzon who scored two in the remaining minutes to seal the game for the Magis Eagles. Mae Gan Alforque also contributed two goals in the earlier period.

The Warriors were only able to score once, after a goal from Nanat Acosta in the early minutes of the second period. / dcb