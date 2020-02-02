outbrain

BREAKING: DOH confirms second case of nCoV in PH

By: Neil Arwin Mercado - Inquirer.net February 02,2020 - 11:00 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday confirmed another case of the novel coronavirus in the country, bringing total number of cases in the Philippines to two.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

