BREAKING: DOH confirms second case of nCoV in PH
By: Neil Arwin Mercado - Inquirer.net February 02,2020 - 11:00 AM
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday confirmed another case of the novel coronavirus in the country, bringing total number of cases in the Philippines to two.
This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.
