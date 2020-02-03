Dialogue leads to solutions to Barangay Luz’s residents water woes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Water trucks and orderly distribution of water to residents and a search for additional water sources to solve the water problem of Barangay Luz in Cebu City are among the solutions promised by representatives of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District to residents in the area.

Engineer Michael Diola, division manager of the water distribution company, gave this assurance during a February 3 dialogue with Barangay Luz residents, who complained about the water crisis in the barangay.

“Dili lang kamo ang naka experience og problema sa tubig apan adunay pipila pa ka mga lugar sab sa Cebu, pero kining problema ninyo among na subay nga gamay ra ang linya sa tubig apan growing ang number sa consumers,” said Diola.

(You are not the only ones who had experienced this water problem as there are also other places in Cebu City with the same problem. We assessed your problem and this is because the water pipes in your area are small but the number of consumers have increased.)

Diola said that the immediate solution that they could give to the residents would be to provide water trucks for the residents and to work closely with the barangay officials for an orderly manner of water distribution.

“Aside aning water trucks, we are also looking for places where we can place a deep well, so kung naa moy mga luna nga nahibaw-an nga pwede nato gamiton, ingna mi atong lihokon,” he added.

(Aside from the water trucks, we are also looking for places where we can place a deep well so that if you have a lot that you know that we can use, then we can process the documents needed for it.)

The additional water source of water is the fastest and best way to put a stop to the water crisis in Barangay Luz.

“Additional water source gyud, nag paspas nami og pangitag area aron maka acquire og well, but it usually takes three to six months for this project,” said Diola.

(Having an additional water source is the fastest solution to the problem. We are working on

The public dialogue was called for by their barangay captain Ronilio “Ronie” Sab-a today, February 3, in their sports complex.

“Dugay nami naka sinati og pag walay agas sa tubig, usa na ka tuig, mao nang gi tawag ni nako nga dialogue aron matubag sa mga taga MCWD ang mga yang ngo-ngo sa mga taw,” said Sab-a.

He recalled that is has been a year since they have been experience water shortage in their barangay and is in dire need of help.

There are nine sitios affected by the water shortage, sitios like, Zapatera, Abellana, City Central, Santo Niño uno, Lubi, Nangka, San Vicente, Santa Cruz and San Antonio.

Felipe Conag, 63, a resident of Sitio Lubi told CDN Digital that all they want is for this water shortage crisis to be resolved

“Ni adto kos ilang opisina, sigeg ingon nga adto lang sa production pero way action. Nanawag ko halos matag adlaw pero permi i pasa sa production, bayad mi sa sakto pero di sakto ang serbisyo,” expressed Conag.

Now that MCWD has heard the side and the pleas of the residents of Barangay Luz they promised to do whatever they can to solve this water shortage in their area. /dbs