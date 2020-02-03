Comelec eyes mobile app for voting
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is studying the possibility of developing a mobile application that will allow people to cast their votes online.
Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said on Twitter that four developers have offered to test their apps for use in the Philippines but that would require a new law.
She also urged the public to send in their comments on the proposal to e-mail address: [email protected]—Tina G. Santos
