SHS-AdC rules All Ateneo Invitational Games

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Indeed there’s no place like home for the Under 13 student-athletes of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) after they dominated the All Ateneo Invitational Games held over the weekend at their campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

The Magis Eagles ruled the Under 13 boys basketball and Under 12 girls volleyball but missed out on the Under 12 boys basketball.

The Magis Eagles outsmarted Ateneo de Iloilo (ADI), 64-50, to take the Under 13 boys title.

Dylan Jared Lim top-scored for the Magis Eagles with 15 points while Zark Milfred Sapalaran towed ADI with 12 markers.

Their younger brothers, however, got edged by Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan, 82-81, in the Under 12 boys basketball final.

Agustine Pajo exploded with 30 points to tow Xavier while Xerex Russel Alejandro led the Magis Eagles with 26 points.

In the Under 12 girls volleyball, the young volleybelles of SHS-AdC regrouped in the deciding fifth set, 15-9, to clinch the title, 3-2, against Ateneo de Davao (ADU).

They won the first two sets, 25-15, 25-24, but allowed ADU to forge a deciding fifth set by conceding the third set, 25-27, and the fourth set, 18-25.

The event was aimed at giving students of Jesuit-run schools in Visayas and Mindanao a chance to have camaraderie and form friendships.

With this event still in its second year, SHS-AdC athletic director Rico Navarro said that the All Ateneo Invitational Games will eventually grow in the succeeding years.

Next year’s host will be Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan. /rcg