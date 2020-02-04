DA-7 wants famous lechon sauce, instant noodle included in ASF ban

CEBU CITY, Philippines -The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) has recommended the inclusion of a famous lechon sauce and an instant noodle brand in the ban of pork and processed pork meat products.

DA-7 regional director lawyer Salvador Diputado said that they found out that these particular products contain pork liver and pork meat which are susceptible to African Swine Fever (ASF) contamination, especially that they are manufactured in Luzon.

“If we look at the E.O. (Executive Order) of the governor, covered siya,” Diputado said.

He said that it was the National Meat Inspection Services (NMIS) which informed them of this development.

ASF is a severe viral disease affecting domestic and wild pigs, which has been responsible for serious production and economic losses in the pork industry.

Diputado, however, said that it’s up to the local government units (LGUs) if they will include these products in the ban.

Diputado also urged the provinces in the region to maintain the implementation of different measures in order to ensure that the ASF will not spread here.

Earlier, at least 1,000 pigs were culled in Davao Occidental after an ASF case was recorded in the region.

This is the first case of ASF that was recorded outside Luzon.

Yesterday, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia also signed Executive Order no. 4, series of 2020, putting into effect the ban of pork products from Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Davao Del Sur, Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro (formerly Compostela Valley).

The DA is also currently conducting an investigation, particularly in areas which the town of Don Marcelino actively trades with, such as Malita, Santa Maria and Jose Abad Santos, all in Davao Occidental and Sulop, in Davao del Sur.

“Walay problema sa region seven kay wala tay report nga dunay ASF related incident sa region. Paningkamutan nato nga ma-maintain ni nato. Dili gyud nato luagan ang monitoring sa mga boarders,” he added. /rcg