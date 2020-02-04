Man stabbed to death in Mandaue identified by sister

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The man who was found lifeless with stab wounds in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue this morning, February 4, was already identified by his sister.

The victim, Teodoro Letrago, 56, residing in Zone Paliya Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City was identified by his sister Ma. Mirasol Letrago,

Police said Letrago was informed by a neighbor that it was her brother who was found dead in front of a store along the National Highway in Barangay Labogon.

The sister reportedly rushed to the crime scene but the victim was already brought to a funeral parlor.

Letrago told police that her brother was not really a scavenger but engages in buying scrap materials and selling it to junk shops.

She said they were unaware that her brother was already in Mandaue City because the last time they checked, he already went to his hometown in northern Cebu.

The victim bore multiple stab wounds in the body and arms when he was found around 7 am

at a commercial arcade along the National Highway in Barangay Labogon.

Police Staff Sargeant Jessie James Galo, investigator of Basak Police Station in Mandaue said, they are still clueless of who killed the victim.

He said they are still checking if there are CCTVs in the area that could have captured the whole incident.

They believed that the murder occurred around dawn as nobody was able to witness the crime. /rcg