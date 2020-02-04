Five effective first date advices to win your crush

First of all, congratulations on taking that huge step to ask your crush on a date!

All successful first meetings requires a lot of courage and not to mention, some preparations! We get it, you don’t want to mess up this opportunity.

If it makes you less nervous, remember that all first dates don’t need to be perfect! Sometimes, funny and embarrassing moments could also lead to a long list of possibilities!

Follow these five advices that will surely lead you to get a second date with your crush:

Never be late

Please!

It doesn’t mean you have to be early, but being on time will give you an advantage. Coming on time will send a message to your date that you are taking things seriously and that you are a responsible person who will not want to waste a minute of their time.

If you feel that you will be a little late because of work or traffic, make sure to send your date a message at least 30 minutes ahead of your scheduled meet up.

Be prepared

Never forget to wear a nice smile.

Also, make sure to smell nice and check how your breath smells.

Before you leave home or your workplace to meet your date, drop by the comfort room and take a look at yourself in the mirror.

Confidence is the key my friend, and you will have that when you know that you smell and look good for your crush. Everything else will follow as long as you’re not too nervous!

Don’t be on the phone

You can’t waste your chance to making the first date unforgettable by spending too much time on your phone.

Take a selfie together or capture special “first” moments but please, you can definitely return that call later or schedule that e-mail so you won’t miss anything!

Remember ladies and gents to keep your phones inside your pocket and not on the table!

Stay relaxed

Nothing is more attractive than being your natural self.

Don’t be someone else just to impress your date because pretending to be another person will only leave you embarrassing yourself.

An honest yet kind approach to everything you will discuss will surely lead you both to a good start. So, remember to relax all the time!

Get some coffee together

Why not? A simple coffee date is a classic winner!

Coffee shops with well spaced tables are perfect locations where you can talk freely with your date, and if the vibe is going well, you can even head over to a movie or dinner afterwards.

As you meet over coffee, you get a chance to know your date in a daily life scenario. Does he or she treat the barista well, wait in line patiently or choose a practical drink? You get so much opportunity to observe him or her on a first date.

You don’t even have to dress up for coffee. What’s not to love?

