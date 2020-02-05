2nd OFW in HK quarantined after employer tests positive for nCoV

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed that another overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Hong Kong had been quarantined after her employer tested positive for the novel coronavirus (2019 nCoV).

“The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong verified today with local health authorities that a second Filipina Household Service Worker (HSW) was quarantined following exposure to her employer who tested positive for 2019-nCoV (acute respiratory disease),” the DFA said in a statement Wednesday night.

According to the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong, the quarantined domestic worker — like another who was earlier quarantined — is healthy and asymptomatic — that is, she showed no symptoms.

She needs, however, to undergo a 14-day quarantine as required by on Hong Kong protocol, the DFA said.

“The DFA continues to work closely with relevant government agencies to extend immediate assistance to Filipinos quarantined abroad,” it added.

The DFA, meanwhile, assured the public that the government had “a vigilant and tested plan” to ensure the health and the welfare of Filipinos here and abroad amid the global viral outbreak.

Repatriation of Filipinos from Hubei

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay, who handles civilian security and consular concerns, earlier told lawmakers in a House committee hearing on the government’s response to the nCoV outbreak that the DFA had started processing permits and clearances for the repatriation of Filipinos in Hubei province.

“Right now there are 42 Filipinos who have signified their intent to join the repatriation. Two have backed out and then two have come in so it basically maintained 42,” Dulay said.

Palace spokesman Salvador Panelo earlier said that the first batch of repatriated Filipinos from China will arrive on Saturday and will be transported to Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija, which the Department of Health (DOH) had already prepared as a quarantine area.

According to Dulay, the government’s repatriation efforts

are “really meant for Filipinos in Hubei because our nationals in Hubei are the ones that are restricted to travel.”

“Which is why they are the ones that we are, especially in Wuhan, they are the ones that we are repatriating back to the Philippines,” he added.

The DFA has urged Filipinos in nations affected by the outbreak

to heed to the guidelines of host countries and to take the necessary personal precautions to ensure their health and safety.