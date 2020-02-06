Capitol to shell out funds for protection of towns, cities against nCoV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Capitol will be giving P500,000 to each of its 44 towns and 7 cities for preparation against the 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The funding, according to Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, shall be used exclusively for the purchase of personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks, sanitizers, and disinfectants, among others.

Garcia said the towns only need to submit a resolution placing their town under state of preparedness to receive the funds.

The funding will be obtained from the province’s disaster funds.

Garcia has issued a memorandum ordering the local government units to create a local 2019-nCoV monitoring team.

The monitoring team will be responsible for the monitoring of residents under home quarantine in their towns. /bmjo