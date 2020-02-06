Mayor Chiong asks DOH-7 to test resident showing flu-like symptoms  

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The city government of Naga, Cebu has asked the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) to facilitate the testing of one of its residents who is manifesting flu-like symptoms.

City Mayor Valdemar Chiong said that the patient, a missionary priest, arrived in Cebu from France via a Hong Kong connecting flight last January 14, 2020.

Chiong said the priest went to the city infirmary on Monday, February 3, already manifesting cough and colds.

In a meeting at the Capitol on Thursday, February 6, Chiong asked the DOH-7 to take samples of the patient to verify his status.

Chiong said they have already isolated the patient and asked the family whom he has lived with to refrain from going out of their house.

DOH-7 Regional Director Jaime Bernadas, in a separate interview, said a team from the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) has been sent out to check on the patient as of this posting. /bmjo