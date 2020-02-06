PRO-7 to have new chief after De Leon reassigned to Camp Crame

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will have a new director.

This developed after the top officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Camp Crame have ordered a reshuffling of some of the police officials including the current PRO-7 chief, Brigadier General Valeriano de Leon.

According to the PNP order, De Leon has been relieved from his post as PRO-7 chief and will be reassigned to the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will replace De Leon.

A copy of the order reshuffling four police officers from the National Capital Region Office, Camp Crame, PRO-7, PRO-3 and Highway Patrol Group, which was dated February 6, 2020, was also furnished to the media today, February 6.

The document also stated that the orders will take effect on February 6, 2020. /dbs