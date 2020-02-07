FACES OF CEBU: Lino Venzal, 46, Artist
Mga baynte ka tuig na ko na artist. Mostly mga portraits ug watercolor. Visual arts. Balhin-balhin man ko, wala koy shop. Usually naa kos SM, Ayala.
Na aksidente ko sa una sa rice mill mao nawala akong duha ka bukton.
Dili man ko artist sa una. Nakuha nako ni nga skill sa pagdrawing paghuman na sa unsay nahitabo nako.
Medyo lisod ang pag adjust sa una atong nagsugod pa ko ug drawing. Sa UP Cebu ko nakakat-on og visual arts. Mga one year ko nagtuon ani.
