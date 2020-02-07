Couple believed to be CPP-NPA supporters arrested in NegOr

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—A couple facing rebellion charges and allegedly hardcore supporters of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army ( CPP/NPA) was arrested by inter-agency operatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army (PA), on Friday morning, February 7, 2020, in Barangay Talalak, Sta. Catalina town, Negros Oriental.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, director of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police (NOPPO), identified the suspects as Luis Ragay, 53, and his wife Lenie, 49. Both are farmers and residents of the said village.

Entoma, in an interview with CDN Digital, said the couple was arrested by the joint personnel from the 705th Mobile Company led by Police Captain Ranie Bantolio, 11th Infantry Lapu-Lapu Battalion under Lieutenant Colonel Ramir Redosendo, Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), Intelligence Branch of the NOPPO, Bayawan City Police Office and the Intelligence Headquarters of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB-7).

According to Entoma the suspects were arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Marie Rose Inocando-Paras of Branch 63, Bayawan City dated January 2, 2020. Bailbond recommended is P200,000.

“Identified na jud ni sila sa communist terrorist group. Taas-taas ng ilang posisyon sa Negros Oriental. Na belong sila sa higher echelon sa organisasyon sa CPP-NPA,” Entoma said.

(They are really identified by the communist terrorist group. They hold a high position in Negros Oriental. They belong to the higher echelon of the organization of the CPP-NPA.)

Entoma said the arrest of the couple is expected to hamper the recruitment activities of the armed wing of the CPP in the area.

Meanwhile, Redosendo said Luis is an ex-hukbo member.

His son was a former member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit ( CAFGU) but was discharged from the service in 2018 because he was used as a deep penetration agent (DPA) of the NPA.

He described the couple as the eyes and ears of the rebels.

“This is a big blunder para sa kanila. They are known supporters of the NPA. Our detachment in Talalak was harassed last June. Ang movement ng tropa were being monitored sa mag-asawa,” Redosendo said.

(This is a big blunder for them. They are known supporters of the NPA. Our detachment in Talalok was harassed last June. The movement of the troops were being monitored by the couple.)

With the arrest of the couple, Redosendo is confident the rebels’ movement is hampered. /bmjo