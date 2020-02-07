New BFAR regional director eyes more fisheries projects in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY—Putting up more fish hatcheries are among the projects that the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) will be implementing with the assumption of Allan Poquita as the new regional director for Central Visayas.

Poquita said the bureau, under his leadership, will not only produce more fish but will also increase the income among marginal fisherfolks.

“Together, we will devise strategies to effectively and efficiently attain our priority plans in support to the ‘New Thinking’ of Agriculture Secretary William Dar, the ‘Masaganang Ani at Mataas na Kita,’ that revolves around the eight paradigms aiming to improve fish production and boost fisheries enterprise,” the new BFAR-7 director said in an emailed press release.

His plans include the implementation of several fisheries projects such as the operation of satellite hatcheries and additional construction of satellite hatcheries; production of more quality milkfish (bangus) eggs; and development of milkfish brood stock.

Poquita is also looking at the establishment of seaweed nurseries in every province; producing high-value commodities; providing fishing gears and other materials to marginal beneficiaries; and continuing the law enforcement operations, among others.

He also intends to strengthen the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Councils and fisher folk associations; to develop new fishery products and improve marketing capabilities; and conduct relevant trainings and orientation.

BFAR-7 projects include distribution of fry/fingerlings of tilapia, bangus, and other marine species; conduct of agri-aqua fairs like TienDA in Bohol; establishment of techno-demo livelihood projects; provision of trainings and technical assistance and the operation of three out of 5 community based satellite hatcheries, among others.

Poquita, who had been the BFAR-7 director, returns to the region replacing outgoing BFAR-7 chief Alfeo Piloton. Poquita was transferred to the bureau’s central office in July 2018 and then transferred to Region 10.

Piloton turned over the responsibility to Poquita on Thursday, February 6, 2020, during a ceremony at the BFAR-7 office in Cebu City.

Piloton expressed his confidence that Poquita would further enhance the operations at the regional office, especially on fishery production, amid the challenges of a meager budget and the threatening remark on the declining fish catch.

“I do not see this occasion as turning over of responsibility. This event is rather a homecoming – going back to where I started. And I feel that it is just right for me to finish what I have started,” Poquita said.

Piloton was recalled to his mother unit at the National Marine Fisheries Development Center in Cavite City, Cavite through a special order. On the other hand, Poquita, who previously headed BFAR Region 10, is replaced by regional director Teodoro Bacolod Jr. /bmjo