Five Lapu-Lapu City residents under home quarantine closely monitored

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Five residents in Lapu-Lapu City, who have been placed under home quarantine, are being closely monitored by the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) and the city’s nCoV Incident Management Team.

These residents from the city arrived this week at the Mactan Cebu International Airport from different parts of the world with a connecting flight to China’s territory.

Nagiel Bañacia, Lapu-Lapu City DRMMO chief, said the Bureau of Quarantine in coordination with the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) and the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit in Central Visayas (Resu-7) had given the city’s DRRMO the task to help monitor these residents, who had to undergo a home quarantine for 14 days, which is the incubation period of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Bañacia said these residents were located in subdivisions of Lapu-Lapu City.

He assured neighbors of these residents that there was no need to worry because the DOH and the Resu were monitoring these residents.

The family members of these persons under monitoring (PUMs) are also given instructions on how to avoid possible contamination.

These include having a separate room for the PUM, wearing of face mask and protective gear, washing of hands and utensils, and separating other personal belongings of the person within the 14-day quarantine period.

Personnel from DRRMO will also conduct random and surprise visits to make sure the PUM is following the instructions to not venture outside their houses.

He also said that this was a coordinated effort and the police had also provided policemen in civilian clothes to discreetly monitor the PUMs for 24 hours./dbs