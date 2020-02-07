Berto’s Habhaban opens at the Street Food by Sugbo Mercado

Craving for that crispy chicharon bulaklak, that chewy sha-e or the tasty lumpia dipped in a specially made sauce out of coconut vinegar garnished with lots and lots of spices?

You need not look far as Berto’s Habhaban brings these Cebuano street food favorites closer with the opening of their stall at the Street Food by Sugbo Mercado come February 10, 2020.

At Berto’s Habhaban, you get to enjoy mouthwatering street food favorites like chicharron bulaklak, sha-e, bola-bola, atay, tungol, pork chop, unod, and lumpia all carefully prepared to assure they are clean and tasty. Pair these with puso and a glass of juice for as low as P30.

Also, enjoy Buy 1-Take 1 treats when you visit the store from February 10 to 14, 2020. Street Food by Sugbo Mercado is located at Cebu Business Park beside Krispy Kreme in Ayala Center Cebu.

Berto’s Habhaban is Virginia Farms, Inc.’s first venture into the ready-to-eat food business. It takes Cebu’s popular pungko-pungko concept to a higher level while maintaining its pocket-friendly prices. Their first branch opened in September 18, 2019 in Sangi, Tabunok, Talisay City.

More than a business, Berto’s Habhaban was born out of Virginia Farms’ dream to help their employees earn extra income through a sustainable business, thus offering franchises exclusive only to its employees.

With that, eating at Berto’s Habhaban won’t only satisfy your street food cravings, you get to help develop future entrepreneurs as well.