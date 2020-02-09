June Mar gets words of encouragement from friends, fans while recovering from leg injury

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippine Basketball Association’s (PBA’s) gentle giant, June Mar Fajardo, has been getting words of support and encouragement from friends and supporters while he recovers from a recent leg surgery.

“Get well, abai! Praying for you,” former PBA player Doug Kramer told Fajardo on Instagram.

Fajardo’s teammate Arwind Santos said, “Alam ko kayang kaya mo yan bro! Nandito lang kame laging nagdarasal para sayo we love you Junmar!”

The Pinamungajan native told his supporters in an IG post on Friday, February 7, 2020 that he will have to take a short break from playing basketball, but he made a promise that he will definitely be back on the hard court soon.

“I already know what giving up feels like, but I want to see what happens if I don’t! It’s just a minor setback! God has a better plan. I’ll be right back,” Fajardo said in his IG post.

“I have so many people to thank but I can’t name you all, I’ll include you in my prayers! I appreciate all your support, love and prayers,” he added.

Fajardo underwent surgery for his fractured right leg tibia, but he said that his injury was just a “minor setback” in his basketball career.

While he recuperates, Fajardo has been getting kind words from colleagues at the PBA and basketball fans.

“Get well soon bai! Six straight mvp na eh. Kunin mo nalang yung pang 7,8,9,10 pag balik mo,” said Aj_villasis.

“Praying for your speed recovery– physically and mentally,” said Nedilynndominique while Kevin.an17 said, “Get well soon idol, hinay-hinay ra diha, kaya na nimo, supporta ra japun mi.”

Fajardo is a five-time most valuable player (MVP) in the PBA and is vying for his sixth straight this year while his team, San Miguel Beer, is eyeing a sixth straight title in the PBA Philippine Cup that is set to start on March 1. The Philippine Cup, where teams play all Filipino, is one of three conferences in the PBA. / dcb