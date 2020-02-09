Senator Villar: nCoV scare to boost local tourism

IRIGA CITY –– Senator Cynthia Villar told hundreds of farmers during the 1st Agribusiness Tourism event here that the novel coronavirus (nCoV) would boost local tourism in the country.

“Since there’s a ban on any flight coming in from China, Hong Kong, and Macau, so they can’t cruise for fear of getting infected of nCoV so we will rely on farm tourism and it is local tourism,” Villar said.

She said this is a great chance for Filipinos to explore the beautiful local sceneries, particularly the farms, as promoted by the Department of Tourism.

Villar, who is also the chairman of the Senate committee on agriculture and food, also urged the farmers to get into agribusiness to generate more profit for themselves.

She also encouraged them to avail themselves of the free training offered by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to enhance farming skills and learn marketing, finance, and technology.

“Technology is the most important thing to improve and boost production,” Villar said./lzb