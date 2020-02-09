CVFA to hold tryouts in Cebu, Bohol provinces

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) is calling all schools, clubs and team coaches to have their football players, boys and girls, join the tryouts for the CVFA elite teams which will be held in Cebu and Bohol provinces.

These elite teams will represent the CVFA in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Regional Festival of Football (FOF) 2020 to be hosted by the Iloilo FA happening in March in Iloilo.

The FOF is one of the grassroots development program of the PFF.

The CVFA will be holding tryouts for Under 13 Girls (born 2007), and Under 15 Boys and Girls (born 2005).

The Under 13 Boys (born 2007), on the other hand, will be selected via the Engr’s Cup U13 Cebu, an 11-a-side football tournament slated on February 22 and 23, 2020 at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu’s (SHS-AdC) Fr. J.H Football Field in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Cebu Schedule

Tryouts schedule for the Under 13 Girls and Under 15 Girls in Cebu will be held on February 22, 24 and 25 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

For the Under 15 Boys, tryouts will be held in two venues. The first will be on February 23 at the CCSC from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. while the second tryout is scheduled on March 1 at the SHS-AdC Fr. J.H Football Field from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bohol Schedule

Tryouts for the Under 13 and 15 Girls, and Under 15 Boys in Bohol province will be held on February 28 at the Bohol Carlos P. Garcia Sports Complex from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The FOF is PFF’s basis in identifying potential players for their training pools for the national junior/youth teams who will be competing in international tournaments.

Last year, three girls and one boy from the CVFA made it to the Philippine national teams via the FOF.

The girls were Raya Tolentino, Mia Evangelista and Maegan Alforque, all from SHS-AdC while the lone boy was Kamil Jaser “Kaj” Amirul of Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC). / dcb