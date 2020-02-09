Cops checking if missing person in Liloan is unidentified dead man found in Naga

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Naga City are verifying if the unidentified dead person found in the city’s mountain barangay and whose face was wrapped in a masking tape, is the missing person in Liloan town in northern Cebu.

Police Staff Sergeant Benjamin Maglahos of the Naga City Police Station told CDN Digital in a phone interview that they were checking if this person was indeed the missing person in Liloan town.

Maglahos said since no one had yet come forward to identify the dead man, they were also working to identify him by verifying reports such as the missing person in Liloan.

CDN Digital is withholding the name of the missing person until police can verify if the person is the dead man found in Naga City.

“Dili pa gyud ni official kay icheck pa (It’s not yet official as they are still checking),” said Maglahos.

Police were also trying to locate the family of the missing person in Liloan town, which they had not yet found, to find out if the missing person and the unidentified dead man in Naga City were one and the same.

As of this time, Maglahos said they would continue to check on the area for any witnesses in the killing.

He said that the residents also confirmed that there were black and red vehicles, passing by the area in the late afternoon of Wednesday, February 5.

In the initial investigation, some residents claimed that they heard gunshots at past 11 p.m. that day.

Maglahos said they were asking house and establishment owners on the area to let them see the footage of their security cameras to find more details about the vehicles coming in and out of the area on that day.

Maglahos assured that the Naga City police are doing their best to solve the case./dbs