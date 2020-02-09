Motorists urged to drive safely after Talisay road accident cost motorcycle rider his life

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Observe the speed limit, follow traffic rules, and always be cautious when you make a left turn or a right turn.

Patrolman Juniel Labitad of the Talisay City Police Station reminded motorists about driving defensively amid the February 9 road accident involving a motorcycle and a bus, which resulted to the death of the motorcycle driver.

Although accidents were not predictable, he said, it could be prevented.

“Amping lang gyud sa pag drive dili mag dali sa adtoan. Ang atong hunaon ma abot sa atoang trabahoan nga safety,” said Labitad.

(We should always be careful when driving. Don’t be always in a hurry to get to your destination. What we should think about first is to arrive to our workplace safely.)

He said that although these preventive measures would not guarantee a zero accident, it could help one to avoid road accidents.

Labitad gave this advice after the death of Joe Marie Sabay, 25, the motorcycle rider died in an accident involving a passenger bus.

The accident happened at 7:30 a.m. of Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Barangay Lawaan I Highway.

Investigation showed that Sabay, who was heading to Naga City, was cruising along the highway in Talisay City when the accident happened.

Sabay tried to overtake a bus but he suddenly lost control of his motorcycle, got thrown off it, got hit by the incoming bus on the opposite lane while he was on the air.

Sabay landed at least 10 meters away from his Yamaha motorcycle and was then rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Na igo siya sa (He was hit at the) front left bumper sa (of the) bus,” said Labitad.

Labitad said that Sabay, however, died nearly three hours later.

Ryan Dacula of Sibonga town in southern Cebu, driver of the Vallacar Bus involved in the accident, surrendered to police and was detained at the Talisay City Police Station.

He was later released after he and Sabay’s family had an amicable settlement./dbs