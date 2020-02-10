Expect cold weather to last until end of March

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With temperatures hitting as low as 22 degree Celsius, last Tuesday, February 4, 2020, was Metro Cebu’s coldest day of the year so far, data from state weather bureau showed.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said the low temperature is brought about by the presence of amihan or northeast monsoon.

Pagasa-Mactan also said Cebuanos can expect even lower temperatures since this weather system will likely last up to the end of March.

“This is due to amihan affecting most parts of the country. We’re also expecting temperatures in Cebu to go lower than 22 degree Celsius in the coming days until the last week of March wherein we expect the amihan to end,” said Nedz Saletrero-Delfin, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 Pagasa-Mactan recorded 24 degree Celsius. Data from Pagasa-Mactan showed they can range from 23 degree Celsius to 29 degree Celsius for this week.

The amihan season in the country, defined by Pagasa as cold winds from the northeast, started in October 2019.

In Baguio City, temperatures as low as 10.2 degree Celsius on February 1, 2020. /bmjo