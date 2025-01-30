PBBM calls for stronger legal system, better access to justice

CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Thursday called for a stronger legal system and better access to justice during the 20th National Convention of Lawyers held in Cebu.

He also urged lawyers to uphold ethical standards and fairness, as they play a key role in keeping justice the foundation of democracy.

The convention, organized by the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), gathered more than 4,000 legal professionals from across the country.

“There is no better moment than this to reaffirm our shared commitment to the rule of law— a commitment to ensuring that justice remains the bedrock upon which our democracy stands strong and unshaken,” he said.

Marcos praised the recently adopted Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability, calling it a big step in strengthening ethics for a stronger legal system.

He also reminded lawyers of their duty to keep the legal system fair and accessible to everyone.

Aside from ethics, Marcos talked about modern legal challenges, such as cybercrime, data privacy, and artificial intelligence.

He urged lawyers to keep up with these issues while making sure legal principles still protect people’s rights and justice.

“The emergence of issues such as cybercrime, data privacy, and the ethical use of artificial intelligence presents not only technical dilemmas but moral ones as well. And therefore, they demand our continued commitment to protect human dignity in an increasingly digital world,” he said.

Marcos also pointed out the problem of limited access to justice, commending the IBP’s free legal aid programs. He mentioned the Unified Legal Aid Service Rules, which require lawyers to give at least 60 hours of free legal service every three years, and the SecureJustice Hubs, which help marginalized communities connect with the justice system.

“I have seen through her how lawyers devote themselves to mentoring aspiring lawyers. Also championing free legal clinics, and assisting the underserved. These actions remind us that beyond the intellect and skill required by law, it is compassion and service that truly defines the essence of this noble profession,” he said.

He also praised IBP’s Pro Bono Portal, launched in April 2023, which offers free courtroom representation, legal counseling, and document preparation for those who cannot afford legal services as crucial steps towards a stronger legal system.

He said Bench and Bar Dialogues also help strengthen ties among lawyers, judges, and prosecutors to improve the legal system’s efficiency.

Marcos stressed the need for continued legal education. He said the Revised Model Curriculum of the Basic Law Program now includes Human Rights Law and International Law as core subjects to help future lawyers adapt to new challenges.

“The next generation of lawyers must be prepared to meet the challenges of this ever-changing world,” he said.

He also promised to improve access to courts, mentioning 14 new laws that will create more first- and second-level courts nationwide.

For over 50 years, the IBP has been the official organization of lawyers in the country, uniting both private and public sector professionals. The biennial national convention remains an important gathering to strengthen their shared commitment to justice, ethics, and public service.

