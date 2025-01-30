Mayor Garcia Cup Final Four looms as elimination round ends

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The stage is set for the Final Four of the 1st Mayor Raymond Garcia Cup 2025 Invitational Basketball Tournament after the elimination round concluded on Wednesday night, January 29, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Leading the charge is the unbeaten EGS Solid North Party List, the tournament’s top seed, joined by RKF Iloilo, Team Khalifa, and Fiesta Gas. These four teams will battle tonight to determine who advances to the championship game and who will compete for third place.

Fiesta Gas clinched its spot with an 83-73 victory over Metro Cars-Stampede, fueled by Steve Castro’s 15-point performance.

Castro also contributed four rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block. Gab Cometa added 13 points, while Gileant Delator and Jonel Bonganciso chipped in 12 points apiece. Bonganciso also tallied 13 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block.

Rounding out Fiesta Gas’ balanced attack was Charles Pepito, who posted a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Metro Cars-Stampede, on the other hand, saw Rudjud Daga deliver a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, along with three assists, one steal, and a block, but it wasn’t enough to keep them in contention.

Meanwhile, the EGS Solid North Party List maintained its perfect record, finishing the elimination round at 5-0 after a commanding 93-76 win over Lymar Cebu.

Georelle Gonzales, Leo Najorda, and Redel Fabro led EGS Solid North with 12 points each, sealing their dominant victory.

For Lymar Cebu, Shaq Imperial tallied a game-high 17 points, but his effort went in vain as their campaign ended with the loss.

In the closest game of the night, RKF Iloilo edged Team Khalifa, 111-109, in a nail-biting showdown.

Wilmer Dalumpines (28 points) and Rey Tupas (26 points) powered RKF Iloilo, while Jaybie Mantilla led Team Khalifa with 23 points in the tough defeat. Despite the loss, Team Khalifa still secured a Final Four berth.

With the Final Four now set, EGS Solid North Party List will face Fiesta Gas, while RKF Iloilo takes on Team Khalifa in tonight’s semifinals. The winners will battle for the championship, while the losers will vie for third place.

