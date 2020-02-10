Man who was run over by trailer truck identified

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The man who was run over by a prime mover trailer truck along Arellano Street, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City, around 3:10 p.m. today, February 10, 2020, was identified by his brother.

Police Corporal Jessie Olano, of the Waterfront Police, identified the victim as Judito Cumpayan, 38, from Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, who was said to be suffering from a mental illness.

The brother of Cumpayan according to Olano went straight to the Saint Francis Funeral Homes along N. Bacalso Avenue, here, and verified the identity of his brother.

Olano said that the family of Cumpayan has been looking for him since this morning after he left their home and only found out about the incident on social media.

Based on the statements of the witnesses, Cumpayan crawled under the prime mover truck driven by Jimmy Geraldito, 41 from Barangay Tejero, here, while it was parked along the area.

Olano said that no one noticed that Cumpayan had crawled under the truck until the driver moved the vehicle.

Geraldito is now detained in the Waterfront police station.

As of this writing, no cases were yet filed against the driver as the family of the victim is yet to meet with the driver and the police. /rcg