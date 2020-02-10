Fire razes apartment in Cabancalan; public urged to unplug appliances before leaving home

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Before leaving the house, make sure that all appliances are unplugged from the outlet to avoid fire incidents.

This is the reminder of the Mandaue City fire department after a fire razed a two-storey apartment in Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City, despite the rains this Monday morning, February 10, 2020.

According to Fire Officer 1 John Rosales, the fire started on the ground floor of the apartment rented by a certain Januarius Enad.

Rosales said they were still determining the exact cause of fire that was reported at 10:40 a.m. and was declared fire out around 11:17 a.m.

With the incident, Rosales said that the public must make it a habit of checking their homes of any unplugged appliances before leaving for work or going on a vacation.

“Usahay ang maka cause gyud sa fire kay kanag mga unattended appliances,” said Rosales.

(Sometimes, the cause of fire is the unattended appliances.)

The estimated damage to property was P67,000.

No one was reported injured during the incident./dbs