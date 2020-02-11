Cebu City Arts Week second day: Gabii sa Sayaw ug Kanta

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The 4th Cebu City Arts Week has officially started on Monday, February 10, 2020, with their live sketching activity at the Plaza Independencia here.

The event will go on for a week, where there will be various activities scheduled for all art enthusiasts in Cebu.

Following the live sketching activity, on Monday night will be a night of music dubbed Gabii sa Sayaw ug Kanta on Tuesday night, February 11.

Gabii sa Sayaw ug Kanta will be held at the fourth floor of the Department of Education Cebu City Division building in Imus. Show starts at 5 p.m. and is free for all.

Gabii sa Sayaw ug Kanta will be a night of Cebuano music.

It will be two hours of a non-stop show featuring the performances of Cebu City Sinfonia under Maestro Jiovanni Tabada, Cebu City Marching Band under the baton of Mr. Leo Duran, Sugbu Performing Group, and Cebu City Young Choristers.

The Cebu City Brass band will bring us back to the time as they play classical Cebuano songs such as Usahay, Maud Nila, Rosas Pandan, among others.

Spectators will also have a glimpse and insights of Filipino cultural dances from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao from the performances of the Sugbu Performing Group. /bmjo