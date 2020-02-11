BREAKING: Philippines officially terminates VFA with US

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has officially sent the notice to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement to the United States.

Malacañang on Tuesday confirmed that the notice has been signed by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro “Teddy Boy” Locsin, Jr. and sent to the US government on the same day.

“The President directed the Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to tell Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin of the Foreign Affairs to send a notice of termination to the US government last night and the Executive Secretary sent the message to Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin and the latter signed the notice of termination… and sent to the US government today,” Presidential spokesman Panelo told a press briefing.

According to Panelo, the termination will take effect after 180 days from now.

Locsin in a tweet said the Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy has received the notice of termination.

@DFAPHL The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of the United States has received the notice of termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement. As a diplomatic courtesy there will be no further factual announcements following this self-explanatory development. https://t.co/qQhywEpcea — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) February 11, 2020

“As a diplomatic courtesy there will be no further factual announcements following this self-explanatory development,” the senior diplomat said.

