Program Launch Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sport Science

Southwestern University PHINMA officially launched its newest program offering, the Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sports Science. SWU PHINMA is the first and only school to offer the said program in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The launch was held during the university’s Bonfire on January 29, 2020 themed Celebrating the Champion Mindset. The event was a fitting venue for the launch as it was well-attended by sports professionals and budding athletes of Cebu, all gathered to celebrate the recent victories of the school’s athletic teams. Some of the notable personalities in attendance were SEA Games’ medalists and proud SWU alumni, Mary Joy Tabal and Dij Rodriguez.

Dr. Bong Adorable, Dean of SWU PHINMA Rehabilitative Sciences, excitedly explained and invited Senior High students to consider taking the said course offered in two majors- Sports Coaching and Sports Management.

“The Sports Coaching Program is LET-ready and will train future makers of sports champions using science- based techniques to achieve peak performance and minimize injuries. Meanwhile, the Sports Management Program will produce managers who can lead organizational evolution to address the different aspects of the continuing change in sports,” Dean Adorable shared.

He added, “Through this program, SWU PHINMA will be able to produce gurus in sports coaching and sports management.”

Classes each semester are highly specialized and will be facilitated by the coaches of SWU PHINMA’s affiliated facilities and globally-trained faculty, including Coach Nick Burton from the Griffith University of Australia, Coach Wilfred Tiu, Coach Mike Macaso, and Coach Ace Catibod both from the Hongkong Polytechnic University. The team sports physicians of the International Olympics Committee, Lausanne, Switzerland; Dr. Rhoel Dejano, Dr. Byron Garcia and Dr. Dianna Nebria, will also be part of the pool of expert faculty.

Classes for the first batch of BS Exercise and Sports Science students of SWU PHINMA will start in June 2020. Enrollment is still ongoing.