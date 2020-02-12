Cebu province maintains 90-day total ban vs Mindanao-sourced hogs, pork products

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government maintains its position in totally banning live hogs, pork and pork-related products from Mindanao from entering the province.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in a press conference on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, said that the 90-day total ban against pork products from all regions in Mindanao, except Davao Region, shall take effect tomorrow, February 13.

The existing ban on the products from Davao Region, along with those from Luzon and Eastern Visayas, is also extended indefinitely.

The ban is in relation to the prevailing African Swine Fever (ASF) situation in these areas.

The Cebu provincial government’s measure will push through despite the Administrative Order from Malacañang which directs all local government units to comply with the national zoning and movement plan for the prevention of the spread of the ASF.

The national zoning and movement plan stipulated in the Administrative Order issued by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea refers to the Administrative Circular no. 12 issued by the Department of Agriculture in December 2019 yet.

In DA’s Administrative Circular no. 12, Davao Region is not yet classified as infected with the ASF and is classified as a free zone.

“Wa pa maapil ang Davao Region diri. Kung atong sundon ang ilang gusto, kinahanglan free transport gihapon of items,” Garcia said.

Garcia said that during a meeting of local chief executives in Pasay City last Monday, Feb. 10, Davao Region is already identified as affected by the ASF.

“This is such a fast-moving disease. What could be green now (free zone or ASF Free), with just one case, this could immediately become yellow (high risk areas),” Garcia said.

Garcia earlier said that she has already consulted with the Department of Trade and Industry and the Central Visayas Pork Producers Cooperative (CeViPPCo) before deciding on issuing the ban.

The governor said that CeViPPCo has assured her that the local supply of pork is enough for the Cebuanos and that the ban on the entry of the pork products from Luzon will not result in a shoot-up in the prices of pork products in the province. /rcg