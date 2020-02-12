Labella: Get remaining suspect in police killing at all cost

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has ordered the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to find the remaining suspect to the killing of Police Master Sergeant Maximo Macua, Jr., a member of the Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG), who was killed during an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Mambaling on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

“I have already directed Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, the acting city director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), that at all cost, find and contain the third suspect. I have already instructed Colonel Soriano to do what is necessary because my heart bleeds seeing a policeman die in line of duty. His children will become orphans because their father died after fighting against those who are doing illegal,” the mayor said.

Macua posed as a drug buyer to the target suspects of the raid when a group of men fired shots at them.

Some of the suspects were traced and were killed in a separate shootout including suspects Ronald Sagarino and a certain Joe.

Another suspect, Richie Requinto, was arrested while another one is yet to be found.

“The killing of a policeman in the line of his duty is really unacceptable for me,” Labella said.

The mayor also said he will be extending P50,000 to the family of Macua taken from Labella’s intelligence fund.

The slain police officer left behind his wife and three kids.

Labella said he is also thankful for the sacrifice Macua made by putting his own life to risk to be able to successfully carry out the operation against those who are into illegal drugs. /rcg