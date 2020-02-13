Thirsty Football Cup postponed due to Coronavirus threat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another sporting event has fallen victim to the threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) as organizers just announced the postponement of the 17th Thirsty Football Cup.

Considered as one of the biggest and longest running football festivals in the country, the Thirsty Cup would have been held from February 21 to 23, 2020 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

According to Chad Songalia, one of the organizers, the much-awaited event has gathered more than 200 teams.

In a letter sent to parents, coaches and players, organizers stated that “after much deliberation, and in adherence to the directive of the Department of Health (DOH) that large events and gatherings be avoided, we are announcing the postponement of the 17th Thirsty Football Cup to a later date.”

The letter further stated that “the Thirsty Cup attracts thousands of players and spectators. With the goal of safety for all, the scare brought forth by the Coronavirus poses too big a risk for all the children, players, parents and spectators.”

Organizers assured to give an update about the new dates for the event.

The Thirsty Football Cup is the third sporting event that would have been held here in Cebu this month that has been postponed to a later date following the COVID-19 crisis.

The other two are the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Regional Finals and the 10th Sinulog Cup Football Festival 2020.

Also earlier, the Department of Education (DepEd) had also postponed the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet which was supposed to be held in Dumaguete City, also this February./dbs